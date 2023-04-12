National Public Radio is quitting Twitter over the social media company’s recent actions under owner Elon Musk to stamp it with labels that NPR says undermine its credibility. NPR said its organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because Twitter is falsely implying that it is not editorially independent. Last week, Twitter labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media” on the social media site, a label also used for state-controlled media outlets in authoritarian regimes. Twitter later changed the label to “Government-funded media” and gave it to some other public news organizations, such as the BBC.