KENNEWICK, Wash.- NonStop Local recently received a video that has been circulating on social media that appears to show students and staff at Desert Hills Middle School licking whipped cream off of a piece of plexi-glass.
NonStop Local has been looking into the video of the incident that took place before the school went on spring break. The Kennewick School District released the following letter regarding the incident:
Dear Desert Hills Middle School Families,
Yesterday, the district became aware of an activity that took place at a Desert Hills Middle School assembly before spring break.
This activity does not reflect the high standards we hold for our staff members as outlined in district policy. The content of a video being shared on social media is highly concerning, and the situation is currently being investigated by the district.
We appreciate all those who have expressed their concern, and we can assure you we are taking appropriate actions to address the situation.
Sincerely,
Dr. Traci Pierce, Superintendent
Kennewick School District
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.