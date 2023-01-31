YAKIMA, Wash. - La Casa Hogar will host a citizenship legal clinic on Saturday February 4 to help Yakima Valley residents in the application process for U.S citizenship.
At the event, interested applicants can receive assistance in the process for $835, less than an attorney would charge.
La Casa Hogar is urging residents to take advantage of the event, before a potential price increase from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
Director of Citizenship Legal Services, Eilish Villa Malone says an increase would affect a lot of residents in the area.
"There are currently over 12,000 people that could be eligible for citizenship that live in the Yakima Valley alone.," said Villa Malone.
At the clinic, La Casa Hogar will run a screening which ensures all necessary paperwork is ready and that applicants are eligible for citizenship. Villa Malone herself will then check off on the application, and if all goes well, applications can be submitted by the end of the day.
The event will take place on Saturday February 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Michaels Church located at 5 S Naches Ave. in Yakima.
