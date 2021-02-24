La Salle High School principal, Ted Kanelopoulos, to serve as new president

YAKIMA, WA - Longtime La Salle High School teacher, campus minister and principal, Ted Kanelopoulos has been appointed to serve as the new president of La Salle High School, effective July 1, 2021.
Kanelopoulos will replace long-standing founding president Tim McGree, who will retire after the current school year. McGree has been the only president since La Salle High School started 1998.
“I am deeply honored and profoundly humbled to be invited to serve as the next president of La Salle High School,” Kanelopoulos said. “As president of La Salle, I will remain committed to the founding vision of our school set forth by the De La Salle Christian Brothers and local diocese, whereby the school will be available and accessible to all students of the Yakima Valley, regardless of their ability to pay, and that the school would reflect the diversity of the valley.”
Kanelopoulos and his wife, Lisa, with their two children, Bella and Costas, are longtime residents of the Yakima Valley.