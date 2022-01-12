Labor and Industries department fines three WA companies for repeat offenses

TUMWATER - The Washington Department of Labor and Industries issued a total of $768,000 in fines against three roofing companies for safety violations like allowing workers on roofs without proper protection. Fall protection equipment saves lives, as falling is one of the leading causes of workplace deaths.
The citations were placed on companies with histories of ignoring safety requirements and protocols. The companies include Allways Roofing in Snohomish County, Wilson Roofing and Construction LLC in Kirkland and Valentine Roofing Inc. in Tukwila.
Allways Roofing in Snohomish County was fined $425,000 for seven violations. They were fined $1.2 million six months ago, and $375,000 six months before that. The citations include multiple repeated offenses, and two of the most severe state penalties. The fines are for failure to use fall protection, failure to use material roofing brackets for tie offs, failure to use eye protection, improper ladder use, and other observed safety violations.
The company is included in the Severe Violators Enforcement Program. Allways Roofing has a reported five falls from heights and two eye injuries.
Wilson Roofing and Construction LLC in Kirkland is being fined $247,000 for six violations, also with two of the most severe state penalties. During an inspection, three workers were observed wearing unattached harnesses while on a steep roof with a 22-foot fall. Due to multiple other incidents over the last three years, the company is now included as a Severe Violator.
Lastly, Valentine Roofing Inc. in Tukwila was investigated by the Department of Labor and Industries after being sent pictures of workers without protection. They have been inspected nine times in the last three years. Workers on a project in Lake Tapps were not wearing fall protection while on a roof 16-feet high, and without eye protection while using a nail gun. Skylights and roof holes did not have the proper guardrails. Valentine Roofing Inc. was subsequently fined $94,000 for four violations.
Allways Roofing and Wilson Roofing and Construction have both appealed their citations. Valentine Roofing Inc. can still appeal their citations until Jan. 27.