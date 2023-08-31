TRI-CITIES, Wash.-Labor Day is Monday, September 4 and many non-emergency offices will be closed in observance.
Essential services, such as police, fire and emergency medical services will operate as usual and many city and municipal services are still available online.
Labor Day closures in Yakima:
- City Hall
- Public Works
- Y-PAC
- Parks and Recreation Offices
- Yakima Municipal Court
- Business Offices for Police and Fire
- Yakima Transit
- Harman Center (closed September 2 and 4)
- No garbage pickup (garbage collection will be delayed by one day next week)
Richland Labor Day closures:
- Community Center
- Public Library
- Horn Rapids Landfill
- City facilities
- Trash collection will continue as normal
Kennewick Labor Day closures:
- Non-emergency city offices.
Pasco Labor Day closures:
- Non-emergency city offices.
Walla Walla Labor Day closures:
- Non-emergency city offices.
