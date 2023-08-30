OLYMPIA, Wash.-As residents across the state prepare to celebrate the unofficial end of summer outdoors this Labor Day weekend the State Fire Marshal's Office is reminding everyone to keep fire safety in mind.
This wildfire season has already been busy and last year over 2,000 natural vegetation fires in Washington were related to outdoor cooking and grilling according to the Fire Marshal's Office.
Labor Day fire safety reminders:
- Be aware of any and all burn restrictions in the area you are visiting.
- Place portable grills outside at least 3 feet away from flammable materials including, fences, deck railings and exterior siding.
- Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from hot grills.
- Clean the grill and maintain it free from the accumulation of grease and fat buildup.
- Stay by the grill while it is lit, and watch what you are cooking.
- Use long handled cooking utensils to prevent burns.
- Keep loose sleeves rolled up to prevent contact with the hot grill and possible ignition.
- When turning off gas grills, close the valve at the tank and close the lid.
- When finished with a charcoal grill, ensure the coals are fully extinguished and cool before placing them in a metal container.
- Allow grills to cool fully before covering or putting away.
