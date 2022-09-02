WASHINGTON, D.C.-
For the first time in nearly two full years, Americans can fully celebrate Labor Day. In honor of the holiday, the personal finance website WalletHub released some fun facts about the beloved holiday.
Labor Day facts:
68% of Americans say that Labor Day is their favorite holiday.
53% of Americans will be travelling out of town this holiday weekend.
36% of those travelling will do so by car.
14% of travelers will fly.
61% of Americans plan to barbecue.
The most popular Labor Day destinations:
San Diego
Chicago
New Orleans
Seattle
New York
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.