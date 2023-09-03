HERMISTON, Ore. - The Labor Day Spectacular is wrapping up on Sunday after two full days of racing on September 2 and 3 at the Hermiston Raceway.
This year's Labor Day Spectacular features over 130 different race teams and is the largest event over the past five years.
Saturday night featured the Power City Prolate Model Championship, NW Mini Stock Championship, Hermiston Hornets Championship, Street Stock Championship, Elite 5 Modified Challenge Series and NW Tour Truck Series.
More races start tonight at 6 p.m. including the Labor Day Spectacular 125, Midway Legends Championship & Regional Qualifier, Bettarel Hobby Stock Championship and Hermiston Bomber Championship.
Over $80,000 is being paid out over the two nights of racing with seven track champion titles named.
Tickets and pricing can be found on the Labor Day Spectacular website.
