RICHLAND, Wash. -

Kason Creed, an eight-year-old boy born with cerebral palsy, has been looking for a park he can play at in the Tri-Cities.

He discovered his love for swings after visiting ADA parks in Spokane, which is where Kason often travels for doctors appointments.

He has found no swings in the Tri-Cities area accommodate him or his wheelchair.

His grandma, Pam Bieren, said she reached out on the 'Neighbors' app asking if anyone in the community knew where she could find a special swing for her grandson.

Pam said there was a ton of response from the community recommending several parks for Kason to try.

This is where the quest for a suitable swing for Kyson began. With Kyson's family even driving 42 minutes away trying to find a disability friendly swing.

Pam says after contacting the City of Richland, they sent her to the only ADA park in the Tri-Cities, Claybell Park.

She says both her and Kason were extremely disappointed when they arrived to see tire swings, jungle gyms and sensory activities made for toddlers.

Kason says that even though it was an ADA park, it didn't seem very disability friendly at all.

While the flat ground made the park easier for wheelchairs, the steep ramps and equipment were not able to accommodate Kyson.

Pam says the Playground of Dreams park in Kennewick has a swing that would be safe for Kason to use. However, the area is surrounded with bark chips, requiring that she pick Kason up and carry him to the swing.

At eight years old, Pam says that Kason is too big for her to try to carry 15-feet to the swing, making it unsafe for both of them.

Kason says his dream park is somewhere that allows both disabled and able-bodied children can play.

Kason and his Grandma are still looking for a park in the Tri-Cities where Kason can have fun just like everyone else.

"Even if people can walk, it doesn't mean that just them get to play," says Kason.