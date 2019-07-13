West Richland, WA - Local post-collegiate lacrosse players hosted the first ever "Kess Collins Memorial Tournament" this weekend.

This is the first game of the season for Fall Out Lacrosse and Inland Empire; one they will never forget.

Players told NBC Right Now that they wanted to honor Kess because he was a huge part of the local lacrosse community.

"Kess is one of those that you never forget, he was special."

Kess Collins passed away this past December. He had been playing lacrosse since he was 5 through high school at Southridge.

"This is a nod to him and what he's done for the community lacrosse wise," says player and longtime friend Rhenton Brimberry. "His dad used to coach all of our teams and he was a beloved member of the community."

Fall Out Lacrosse organized this game in memoriam and plan to make it an annual tournament every year.

"Blessed By Kess" is a non profit organization made in Kess Collins name to bring awareness and open dialogue of Mental Health and Suicide.

The National Suicide Hotline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 and its' available 24 hours everyday.