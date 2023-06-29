WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Walla Walla District will begin treating Lake Wallula with herbicide to control blooms of flowering rush, an invasive plant species.
The treatments will start between July 16 and 20 and will continue, if necessary, until September 1 according to USACE. The herbicide will be applied at a rate of two gallons per surface acre and the treatment will cover five acres.
There will be no fishing or swimming restrictions after the applications, but animals should not drink the treated water for at least 24-hours after application according to USACE.
Notices will be posted on the shoreline 48-hours before water treatments begin.
