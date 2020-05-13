PASCO, WA - Food insecurity has increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Lamb Weston has excess potatoes that will not be processed. This donation fills an urgent need for food donations, while avoiding unnecessary food waste.
Who: Lamb Weston and Feeding the Northwest, part of Feeding America
What: Lamb Weston is partnering with Feeding the Northwest to load several trucks with 120,000 pounds of potatoes in Pasco, Washington, to be sent to food banks in Louisiana and Texas.
When: Today (Wednesday, May 13)
Where: Pasco, WA
Photo/Video Opportunities: Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, Lamb Weston is not allowing visitors to its facilities. We can provide photos and B-roll of the potato packing process later today, upon request.