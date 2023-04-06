YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Health District, Department of Ecology and the Clean Air Authority are working together to plan action against a subsurface landfill fire.
The fire is at DTG Recycle at 41 Rocky Top Road in Yakima. The subsurface fire started in a closed cell three to six feet below the surface. The cell had been closed for a year before the fire started.
“The Yakima Health District is working closely with our partners and DTG management to address the subsurface fire identified in a closed cell at DTG Recycle," said Director of Environmental Health of YHD. "Public safety and health are our priority, and we will be working to ensure steps are taken to address the fire.”
The fire has not caused any hazardous gases to leave the area and affect air quality but air quality readings will continue.
YHD will alert the public if there are any changes to the air quality.
