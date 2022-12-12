YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) suspended the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit on December 12 a series of fires, according to a press release from YHD. A fire in early December was the second in two months, following prior issues with “fire events.”
A fire at the landfill, at 1500 Naches Wenas Road, was reported to YHD and the Washington State Department of Ecology on November 2. According to the press release from YHD Communications Specialist Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez, the agencies were working with Caton Landfill to remedy the situation, tying it to a series of fires at the facility.
The second fire in two months was reported on December 11, according to Badillo-Sanchez. YHD specified that there has not yet been an identifiable source or remedy for the situation, leading to the permit suspension.
