YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Health District (YHD) is reinstating Caton Limited Purpose Landfill’s permit following its determination that there was “no immediate health or safety risk” to the public or employees at the landfill, according to a press release from YHD.
The landfill’s permit was suspended December 12, 2022 due to a series of fires at the site. YHD reportedly conducted testing at the site and had it examined by professionals. Air sensors were placed at the landfill on Wenas Road in order to be sure the air was safe. When the results appeared normal, YHD required professional assessment, then guidance creating a plan for Caton to prevent more fires.
Caton has been working with fire consultants to create its final workplan, which was submitted to YHD January 30, according to the press release. It was reviewed by YHD, the Department of Ecology and the Yakima Regional Clean Air Authority before the landfill’s permit could be reinstated. The agencies approved this reinstatement effective January 31.
“The workplan includes a list of action levels that direct the landfills operational capabilities, a gas and air quality monitoring plan, a fire management and suppression plan, and a fill plan for accepting new waste materials,” said the press release.
All three agencies will continue working with Caton, in order to make sure the landfill’s plan is followed and there continues to be no public risk, according to YHD.
