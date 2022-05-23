TOPPENISH, WA - Over the weekend a couple of viewers spotted, what looked like a small tornado in the Toppenish area but it turned out to be a landspout. So what is the difference?
According to the National Serve Storms Laboratory from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association, a landspout is a tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft - the spinning motion originates near the ground.
"A landspout just like a dust devil or a water spout is a surface-based rotation that can grow up to the base of a cloud," said Monty Webb, Chief Meteorologist at NBC Right Now. "Normally landspouts have little to no significant damage, but I wouldn't go play in one."
Tornadoes come from mainly two types of thunderstorms: supercell and non-supercell.
Tornadoes that come from a supercell thunderstorm are the most common, and often the most dangerous. A rotating updraft is a key to the development of a supercell, and eventually a tornado, according to NOAA.
"While a tornado develops its strong rotation in supercell thunderstorms, and that rotation works its way down to the ground," said Webb.
Since not all tornadoes come from supercells, landspouts, waterspouts, and "dust devils" are similarly developed. However, these tornadoes, tend to be weaker and shorter-lived on average than those associated with supercell thunderstorms.
