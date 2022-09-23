PASCO, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), is advising drivers on US 395 to plan for added travel time and to expect slower traffic next week.
Overpass inspections on 395 in Pasco near Lewis Street will require single lane closures.
According to WSDOT, one lane southbound on 395 and southbound at the Lewis Street on-ramp will be closed Monday, September, 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, September, 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A northbound lane of 395 and the northbound on-ramp to Columbia Drive will be closed on Wednesday, September, 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Thursday, September, 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.