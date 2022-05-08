KENNEWICK, Wash. -
For centuries parts of Asia and India have celebrated the Lao New Year during the month of April.
The Lao New Year welcomes good wealth and fortune in to the new year. The Wat Lao Thammayanaram Temple in Tri-Cities was built in 1995, to celebrate the Lao traditions.
The temple currently hosts four monks. It sits on a 5-acre lot in Kennewick and is undergoing expansion.
Despite the expansion, the local Lao traditions are in full swing. After two years of no celebrations the Lao New Year is back.
President of Temple and Event Security, Lee Somnuk tells me it's a blessing for him to see the younger generations part take in the celebrations. He hopes they will continue the cultural traditions.
"Keep our religious Buddhist going and teaching the youth to take over for the elders so they keep it going generation to generation," says Somnuk.
Much like Somnuk, Uodone Voraphaychith the traditional celebration is during April. However, because of local COVID restrictions and weather, they moved it back a couple weeks.
Although, he tells me often times, the temple will shift the dates of celebrations out of respect for other cultures in the area.
"Because of the fact that within the United State and in our community around here we typically would shift the days within the months to accommodate the other templs so that we aren't falling on the same New Year's Day," says Voraphaychith.
Voraphaychith is the Temple's Communications Director and tells me it's amazing to take celebrations he was a part of as a child and share them online. With the elders running the traditions, he likes showing the finished product with the online community.
The three day celebration hosts different vendors for free. The vendors donate whatever amount they wish back to the temple, which is used for renovations.
Temple volunteers tell me they want the local youth to grow more involved and help continue the Lao traditions. They encourage anyone from the Tri-Cities community to join them in the years to come for fun music, food, parades and more.
