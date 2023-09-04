WHITE SWAN, Wash.-Yakima County Fire District #5 firefighters responded to a large brush fire near Fort Simcoe Rd. southwest of White Swan.
The fire burned about 20 acres, but is now out according to YCFD 5. About 50 fire personnel will remain on scene to mop up.
According to YCFD 5 one old building, some fencing and power poles were burned by the fire. No roads had to be closed. Several mutual aid agencies from throughout the Valley also responded to the fire.
Yakama Nation Fire Management, East Valley Fire, West Valley Fire, Selah Fire and the Yakima Training Center have all responded to the fire.
"It was a great team effort today, with all the agencies working together, we got a good stop on it. It's a nice hot burn, but it was clean. Aside from a couple power poles, it's been a good day," said Ken Robillard, Deputy Fire Chief with YCFD 5.
