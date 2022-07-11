FINLEY, Wash. -

Benton County Fire District 1 says the large brush fire near Two Rivers Park in Finley is now under control.

BCFD #1 says in a report the homeowner was mowing his pasture when his lawnmower caught on fire.

Firefighters say the entire pasture and some brush surrounding the edges of the property were burned, but no buildings were damaged.

Crews say there are two power stations nearby and Benton REA are investigating for damage.

No people were injured in the fire.

We don't know the exact size of the fire, but when we have more information we will update the story.