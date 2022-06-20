Large fire outside Richland Walmart

RICHLAND, Wash. - 

Several agencies including Richland Fire Department are responding to a fire at the Walmart on Duportail Street in Richland. Flames on the backside of the building near the loading dock are reportedly around 20-feet high. 

Cargo containers caught fire, according to crews on scene. The ten-foot-tall containers are full of cardboard, wrapped like hay bales. 

Avoid the area if possible. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.