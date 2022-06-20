Large fire outside Richland Walmart

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Several agencies including Richland Fire Department are responding to a fire at the Walmart on Duportail Street in Richland. Flames on the backside of the building near the loading dock are reportedly around 20-feet high.
Cargo containers caught fire, according to crews on scene. The ten-foot-tall containers are full of cardboard, wrapped like hay bales.
Avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.