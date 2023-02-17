GRANDVIEW, Wash.-
Grandview Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a situation in the 400 block of Avenue J around 11:27 a.m. on February 17. An adult male was shot during the incident, but no indication of his injuries.
Avenue J is currently closed to traffic. Grandview Police say the Yakima County Special Investigations Unit was contacted to investigate.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
