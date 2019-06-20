TRI-CITIES, WA – There may be plenty of fish in the sea, but the Wild West Bass Trail (WWBT) is bringing the largest West Coast bass tour to the Columbia River. The WWBT is coming to the Tri-Cities from June 21-23, 2019 for their 2019 Columbia River Pro-Am Tournament. The event is expected to draw more than 450 anglers and spectators to generate an economic impact of $225,225.
This will be the first time the competition is held in the Tri-Cities, but according to Randy McBride, Tournament Director, the Columbia River is the ideal place for fishing.
“The Wild West Bass Trail is looking forward to hosting the 2019 Columbia River Pro-Am in the Tri-Cities,” said McBride. “I have been visiting the Columbia River for over 20 years and it remains my favorite venue both because it is a world-class fishery and the scenery.”
Competitors from all over Washington, California, Nevada and Oregon will meet at Columbia Point Marina in Richland for a chance to win $10,000 for the Professional pool and $5,000 from the Amateur pool. The anglers will start fishing from “safe light” until 3 p.m. each day of the tournament. The Richland Rod and Gun Club will also be teaching kids how to cast from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day during the event.
“It’s going to showcase a great, world-class fishery we have here on the Columbia River,” said local professional fisherman, Dave Kromm. “I’m really excited about it and I know others are really excited about it too! Even if you’re not going to compete in the event, everyone should come down and check it out.”
Those unable to make it down to the river can still watch all the action. The competition will stream live on the WWBT website, including the weigh-ins taking place at 3:30 p.m. every day.
For more information, visit: https://www.wildwestbasstrail.com/columbia/