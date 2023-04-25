YAKIMA, Wash.- A new poll available through May is asking Yakima residents to pick their preferred airline destinations for potential flights from Yakima.
Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field (YKM) is asking the public to select a destination from YKM that would be their top priority from Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake and Los Angeles.
The poll can be filled out online and also offers Yakima residents the opportunity to write in their preferred destination that is not included in the five options.
“We appreciate the community’s support for YKM and look forward to continued feedback through this poll to help prioritize which airline destinations to pursue,” said Yakima Airport Director Rob Hodgman.
