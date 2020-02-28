Lasertag and axe throwing business opening in Richland soon

RICHLAND, WA - Bullseye Lasertag and Axe Throwing in Richland is one of three axe throwing businesses opening up soon in the Tri Cities.

But, what makes this one unique? You can play laser tag too.

Creating Bullseye Laser Tag and Axe Throwing has been a project in the works since November.

"I think [with the] excitement and the amount of desire to have more entertainment options in the Tri Cities...it's going to do well," Bullseye owner Tim Osborn said.

Osborn thought the unique business idea could give the whole family something to do.

"The idea was the parents could come with a couple of friends and throw some axes and their kids could all do some laser tag while they're throwing axes [and] make it more of a family entertainment center," he said.

This isn't the first time for the Osborn family has opened up a business. They also own Red Dot Paintball Field.

"We really do truly enjoy providing entertainment that get kids up off of the couch and doing something more physical. That's just always been a personal passion to be able to provide those options in the Tri Cities," Osborn said.

Up to 20 people can play laser tag at a time, and a generator creates different rules for every game's mission.

As for the axe throwing...

"I think ours is unique because of the projected target system so it will add a lot of variety. You can play shooting at or throwing at a traditional target and the next game you can throw at five zombie heads that have points attached to them," Osborn said.

Don't worry. There are a lot of rules to keep everyone safe too.

"You're not throwing axes at people or kids or anything like that. You are throwing at a target. Each lane is a singular lane. In other words, when you are throwing, you are the only person in that lane," Osborn said.

The lanes have 12 foot dividers between each one. They also have "no bounce" border systems installed.