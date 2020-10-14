LAST CALL for City of Union Gap and Sunnyside Small Business CARES Grant

SUNNYSIDE, WA - The City of Sunnyside has dedicated $250,000 in funding for small business assistance with no repayment requirements.
City of Sunnyside businesses are able to apply for up to $5,000 to be used for expenses such as business rent/mortgage, business utilities, business insurance, and other operating expenses that were incurred on or after March 27, 2020. To be eligible, the business must:
- Be a for-profit business
- Have a physical location in the city limits of the City of Sunnyside
- Have been in operation for at least one year
- Have fifteen (15) or fewer employees, including owner(s)
- Have had to close or reduce its capacity to operate due to COVID-19
The application cycle for this grant program will open on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. To be considered in the first ranking and awards, businesses must submit their application by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Businesses will need to submit their business license with the application.
The Yakima County Development Association (YCDA) is assisting the City with administering the application process. Businesses will be able to find more information on how to apply at: http://www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us/. If the business owner has questions or needs help completing the application, they can make an appointment to meet YCDA staff for assistance by calling (509) 575-1140.
This program is funded through the Coronavirus Relief Funds for Local Governments. Funds are available on a limited basis. Please note that submitting an application does not guarantee a grant award.