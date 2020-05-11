KENNEWICK, WA - The last day of school is now scheduled for June 18, rather than June 19. Initially, the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) provided direction to school districts to make up days and instructional hours lost due to the COVID-19 school closures, including extending the school year to June 19.
However, OSPI has now provided all districts with updated direction to add five days to the scheduled last day of school. Kennewick School District’s last day of school was scheduled to be June 11. Therefore, adding five days to the year will make the last day Thursday, June 18. It will be a full day of school, not a half day/early release.