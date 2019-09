KENNEWICK, WA - Lamb Weston is wrapping up their Stuff the Bus Food Drive this week! Stop by your local Walmart, Hayden Homes model home locations or KNDU to lend a helping hand to those in need. Click the link for drop off locations.

You can help Stuff the Bus" with non-perishable food items for the Tri-Cities Food Bank! Each year the Tri-Cities Food Bank serves over 40,000 local families.