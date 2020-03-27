YAKIMA, WA – On March 27th, at approximately 11:20 am, the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to the 3100 block of S. Wapato Rd in Yakima County where the last escaped inmate Fernando Castaneda-Sandoval was located hiding in a residence.
31-year-old Fernando Castaneda-Sandoval was barricaded in the residence and gave himself up after about 1 hour and 20 min of negotiating with the responding units.
Fernando was being held at the Yakima County Jail on federal charges from the US Marshals Service before his escape and will be facing federal escape charges now that he is back in custody. Fernando is also a Registered Sex Offender who failed to report when out of custody and will be facing additional charges