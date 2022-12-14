OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Still need to do some last minute Holiday shopping?
The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office is offering some life-saving gift ideas for that hard to shop for person on your list.
- Smoke or Carbon Monoxide Alarms: we take them for granted until we need them, this thoughtful gift may just save the life of a loved one.
- Portable Fire Extinguishers: can come in handy in the kitchen and can contain a small fire until the fire department arrives.
- Escape Ladder: an easy and safe instant escape route from the second story in case of a fire.
- Flashlight: good to have on hand if the power goes out in an emergency.
- Emergency Weather/Crank Radio: good to have if the power goes out, you can stay connected to weather reports and emergency updates.
- First Aid Kit: a fully stocked emergency kit should always be kept in the home.
- Solar Electronics Charger: good to have on hand for charging personal electronics if the power goes out during an emergency.
- Emergency Car Kit: a well-stocked emergency kit should always be kept in your car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.