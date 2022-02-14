KENNEWICK, WA - If you're still looking for a last minute Valentine's Day gift idea, here's a good one you can make with one trip to the grocery store.
A modern charcuterie board can be made with the simplest ingredients. They typically come with different types of cheese and meats. I made one that included grapes, salami, chocolate, raspberries, gouda and goat cheese, crackers and pretzels.
They can also be made completely out of sweets or even fruits. Charcuterie boards originated in the 15th century in France.