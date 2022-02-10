Last summer's heatwaves confirmed to break records

HANFORD, Wash., –
After verification from the State Climate Extremes Committee, Hanford can now officially claim they hold the record for the hottest recorded temperature in the state of Washington. On June 29, 2021, Hanford reached 120°F.
The previous record was 118°F, set by Wahluke on July 24, 1928, and achieved by Ice Harbor Dam on August 5,1961, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pendleton.
The record-breaking temperature came during the PNW heatwave. NWS attributes the heat wave to a high pressure ridge, widespread drought and intense solar radiation. The State Climate Extremes Committee found hundreds of maximum temperature records either tied or broken in Washington and Oregon during the heatwave.
The hottest recorded temperature in the state of Oregon was set in 1898, reaching 119°F in Prineville on July 29, and in Pendleton on August 10. This was tied on June 29, 2021, by Pelton Dam and Moody Farms Agrimet.