WALLA WALLA, Wash.-Walla Walla Community College is hosting its last Warrior Wednesday of the summer on September 13 in Building D on the main campus from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Warrior Wednesdays are an opportunity for interested first-time and returning students to learn about WWCC and all the programs the college offers. The fall quarter at WWCC begins on September 25.
Bilingual college staff will be present to answer questions, provide one-on-one guidance through the WWCC application process, and assist in applying for financial aid according to the college.
Children are welcome at Warrior Wednesday and milk, cookies and activities will be available.
Information about the GED high school equivalency program and English Language Acquisition (ELA) offerings at WWCC will also be available according to WWCC.
"We understand that the journey to higher education can be intimidating, but at WWCC, we're here to make it a smooth and inclusive process," said Melissa Rodriguez, Director of Outreach at Walla Walla Community College.
More information on Warrior Wednesday and WWCC's programs are available through the college's outreach team at outreach@wwcc.edu or by calling 509-522-2500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.