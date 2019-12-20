RICHLAND, WA - The first class of NASA astronaut candidates to graduate under the Artemis program includes Richland native Kayla Barron.

The class includes 11 NASA candidates and two Canadian Space Agency candidates selected in 2017. The NASA candidates were chosen from a record-setting pool of more than 18,000 applicants.

Barron graduated from Richland High School in Richland, Washington, in 2006. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2010, then earned a Master’s degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University of Cambridge in Cambridge, England, in 2011, as a 2010 Gates Cambridge Scholar.

Barron served aboard the USS Maine as a submarine warfare officer, completing three strategic deterrent patrols. She came to NASA from the U.S. Naval Academy, where she was serving as the flag aide to the superintendent.

Barron reported for duty with NASA in August 2017 to begin two years of training as an Astronaut Candidate. Upon completion, she will be assigned technical duties in the Astronaut Office while she awaits a flight assignment.