...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until noon PDT Thursday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 degrees.
* WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Lower Columbia Basin
of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington,
Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Eastern Columbia River
Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue
Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern
Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&