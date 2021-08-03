Sheriff Hatcher recall vote

BENTON COUNTY, WA- Here are the latest results for the Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher. Right now the recall shows him recalled by 75% to 25%"NO" votes. 

votes

This is a preliminary result that will be certified August 17th. 

The full list of election results has been posted to our website. Another update will be by 5 p.m. tomorrow evening. 

Tags