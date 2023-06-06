WASHINGTON- A request to block House Bill 1240, which establishes firearms-related safety measures, has been rejected by a federal judge who decided in favor of Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
The lawsuit challenges if the house bill violates constitutional rights to bear arms and asked for a preliminary injunction to stop the bill that went into effect on April 25.
U.S. District Court Judge, Robert Bryan, listened to the case "Hartford et al v. Ferguson et al" and ruled the plaintiffs did not show enough of possible irreparable harm if the injunction wasn't issued.
“We remain undefeated against the gun lobby in court,” Ferguson said. “This common-sense gun reform will save lives by restricting access to the preferred weapon of mass shooters.”
The case with Hartford is the fifth that Ferguson has faced regarding gun sales. Previous plaintiffs include the Second Amendment Foundation, National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of America and the Silent Majority Foundation.
The Attorney General has fought to ban the sale of assault weapons since 2017, with this year being the second time Governor Jay Inslee has joined Ferguson's side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.