YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Multiple law enforcement agencies partnered to arrest over a dozen dangerous sexual predators targeting children in the Yakima County.

Washinton State Patrol, several local Yakima County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies arrested a total of 16 predators.

Dubbed “Operation Net Nanny,” this is the 17th operation spearheaded by the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF).

The names of the individuals arrested during the operation are:

Thomson, Frederick W., 67, Union Gap

Tschauner, Bradley V., 29, Ephrata

Raymond, John B., 59, Yakima

Erlandson, Hayden A., 22, Yakima

Curry, David E., 34, Kennewick

Littlebull, Kendrick y., 20, Yakima

Martinez, Lucas N., 34, White Swan

Gaidaichuk, Veniamin N., 28, Everett

Robertson, Richie H., 21, Yakima

Atkins, Brent M., 40, Naches

Hernandez, Christian, 24, Union Gap

Ramirez, Jessie J., 29, Yakima

Sanchez, Breton L., 18, Yakima

Randhawa, Rakinder S., 26, Sunnyside

Hudson, Fidel A., 25, Yakima

Cool, Benjamin J., 24, Nampa, ID

According to a press release from WSP, MECTF’s primary mission is to proactively target those persons involved in child abuse and child exploitation via the internet.

Chief Matthew Murray with Yakima Police department said, “As parents of six children, and foster parents to forty other children, my wife and I cared for and lived alongside child victims suffering horrendous abuse. I have set the single priority of the Yakima Police Department as the reduction of violent crime. This operation absolutely helps us achieve that objective. I am grateful to our law enforcement partners for their leadership in this important endeavor - but also humbled by the long hours and diligent work of YPD staff who tirelessly gave to hold child predators accountable. The victims in these cases are amongst the most vulnerable in Yakima - hopefully this will be the first step in protecting them from further violent crime.”

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson stated, “As a parent, I’m proud to partner with the Washington State Patrol and Yakima County Prosecutor to ensure those who would prey on children are held accountable. These operations are a testament to what interagency partnerships can accomplish. I applaud the excellent work of the Washington State Patrol task force and local law enforcement. My office is proud to partner with law enforcement across the state to protect Washington children.”

The collaborative effort involving more than 70 dedicated law enforcement officers, agents, and staff led to the success of this operation.

Anyone with information related to the suspects listed, or information leading to the identity of victims potentially involved in these cases please contact MECTF at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.