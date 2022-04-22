KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE: 7:09 p.m.
Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey has confirmed a body was discovered outside on the 1100 block of Gum Street after a call came in for an assault in progress around 5 p.m.
Croskrey reports the death appears to be a homicide, but the manner of death is unknown. He said the victim was an elderly male, but age range is unknown. Law enforcement conducted a K-9 track that was unsuccessful.
BCSO does not currently know the victim's name or suspect information. It is awaiting a search warrant for the residence and plans to conduct neighborhood canvas.
Croskrey suspects the area will be closed for several hours. He said that whoever the suspect is got away and he cannot say that everything is safe right now.
5:36 p.m.
A large police presence is currently at the corner of South Gum Street and 10th Avenue with a K-9 unit. Multiple agencies are responding. People are advised to avoid the area. We have a crew on scene and are waiting for more information.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.