ZILLAH, Wash.- A man reported to be sitting on the edge of an overpass on I-82 in Zillah was safely secured by law enforcement after negotiation.
Officers diverted traffic from Exit 52 on I-82 and worked to make a safe area to talk to the man upon arrival. Negotiations lasted roughly 40 minutes before he was detained by law enforcement with minimal incident.
The suspect appeared to be intoxicated and in a mental health crisis after previously being involved in a domestic incident in Zillah.
Zillah Police called for additional assistance from nearby agencies including the Toppenish and Wapato Police Departments, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol, Lower Valley Fire and ALS Ambulance Service.
YSCO Sergeant Caleb Johnon applauded the agencies working together to keep the man safe during the mental health crisis.
