EPHRATA, Wash. —
UPDATE: 10:15 p.m.
The tactical response team detonated a flashbang concussion device around 10 p.m., according to GCSO.
Nat Washington Way has been closed at SR 282 and at Diamond Drive, according to GCSO. The other cars in the lot have been moved by their owners.
NOVEMBER 7, 2022 9:27 p.m.
A man with a knife has barricaded himself in an RV in the Walmart parking lot while the Ephrata Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies try to get him to come out, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The man pulled a knife on officers around 8:30 p.m. before barricading himself inside the RV. No one was hurt, according to GCSO.
The tactical response team was ordered before 9 p.m. to assist in interrogation.
Avoid the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
