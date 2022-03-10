NORTH MORROW COUNTY -
Morrow County Sheriff's Office has reported a fatal shooting on Olson Road around Boardman around 6:30 last night that killed a 58-year-old man.
The 9-1-1 call reported a family altercation followed by the sound of a gunshot. Several agencies responded immediately.
A person of interest has been identified as 39-year-old Caleb Marion Beehler from Boardman. He has brown hair and blue eyes, is approximately 5'10" and 175 pounds.
MCSO reported Beehler leaving the scene in the family's Red Chevy Cavalier with the license plate 058BLH.
If seen, do not approach or contact Beehler. He is considered armed and dangerous. Call 9-1-1 immediately.
Further information regarding the investigation can go to MCSO at 541-676-5317.
