BENTON COUNTY, WA - Local unions that represent numerous Benton County deputies, corrections officers, clerical staff and more have released a message requesting that Sheriff Jerry Hatcher immediately resign from his position.

The press release, issued Thursday, October 10, reads as follows:

"This united message is being given by all the employees represented by the following bargaining groups of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

"Teamsters Local 839 representing the Benton County Clerical Staff and the Benton County Corrections Officers.

"Teamsters Local 760 representing the Benton County Corrections Corporals and Sergeants

"Fraternal Order of Police representing the Corrections Lieutenants.

"The Benton County Deputies Guild representing the Deputies, Corporals, Sergeants, and Lieutenants.

"The recent information and events regarding Sheriff Jerry Hatchers criminal charges are very disturbing to the employees of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. We would like our community to know we are as concerned as you with the allegations he is accused of. The allegations are bringing discredit to this office and they do not reflect what we stand for. They are the actions of one person and if they are true, they will be his burden and his shame to carry.

"Regardless of this news, the employees at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office have a united message for our community. “We are committed to you and will continue serving you with the same dedication and commitment to your safety.”

"The public trust we have worked so hard to earn and hold so dearly has now been put to doubt. We ask that you place that doubt where it belongs and allow us, the employees, a chance to continue earning and building your trust.

"Finally, we understand everyone should have the opportunity to stand trial and that includes Sheriff Hatcher. We also believe no one is above the law and that includes Sheriff Hatcher. In light of everything, we ask that Jerry Hatcher immediately resign and not drag the employees, the reputation of this office, or our community through his court process."

Sheriff Hatcher's wife, Monica, filed for divorce on September 18 and has accused him of strangling her during a fight over his alleged extramarital affair. She was granted a temporary protection order against him on October 4.

A Spokane County deputy prosecutor filed criminal charges against Jerry Hatcher on Wednesday, October 9. He faces a felony charge of tampering with a witness and a gross misdemeanor charge of fourth degree assault, to which he will enter a plea on October 23.

NBC Right Now spoke with Sheriff Hatcher over the phone on Wednesday, October 9th. He confirmed the charges and the affair, but said there is more to the story he can't discuss at this time.

