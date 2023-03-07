LACEY, Wash.-
A free app focused on law enforcement officer wellness has launched statewide in Washington.
The CORDICO app will provide anonymous on-demand access to wellness techniques, suicide prevention, resilience, physical fitness, nutrition and other behavioral health and wellness supports and resources according to a press release from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).
“The average person will experience a handful of critical incidents in their lifetime,” said Chief Mike Lasnier, Suquamish Police Department. "Police officers will be present at hundreds of them. While officers are expected to function flawlessly during intense moments of danger, loss, violence, horror and death, such incidents can leave a lasting impact.
According to WASPC's press release, the state legislature allocated $1 million in funds in 2022 for the app which was selected by the WASPC and is available for free to active and retired law enforcement, corrections, dispatch professionals and their family/household members.
Active and retired law enforcement members and their families can find more information on the wellness app here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.