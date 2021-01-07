WASHINGTON- Many U.S. lawmakers are now calling for the use of the 25th amendment to remove President Trump from office. Several representatives for Washington have released statements in favor of Trump's removal from office after Wednesday's events at the Capitol.
With 13 days left in office for the president, Washington representative's Rick Larsen, Derek Kilmer, Pramila Jayapal, Suzan Delbene, Adam Smith, Marilyn Strickland, and Kim Schrier, along with Sen. Patty Murray and Sen. Maria Cantwell all released statements Wednesday and Thursday calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the amendment.
The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the president's Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president, in this case, Mike Pence, then becomes acting president.
According to the U.S Constitution, the first step in the process the vice president and majority of the president's Cabinet would need to provide a written statement to the leaders of the House and Senate stating the president is "unable to discharge powers and duties of the office".
The president would be allowed to respond and write a letter of his own to the leaders of the House and Senate.
Depending on the leaders' decision, they would move on with the process or accept the president's statement and keep him as president.
If they kept him as president, the VP and Cabinet would be allowed to respond with another statement.
If they move forward, Congress would need to assemble within 48 hours and vote. The only way to move forward with the amendment is to get at least a two-thirds vote in both the House and Senate.
NBC Right Now spoke with an expert in American politics at Columbia Basin College Dr. Pär Jason Engle, Ph.D. said if successful this would make history.
"If they were successful this would be the first time a permanent removal would have been done with the 25th amendment. People may think twice about it because it's arduous and we are not exactly sure if it would be successful in the end either," Engle said.
Dozens of lawmakers in other states made similar calls for removal, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The first Republican to call to invoke the 25th Amendment is Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger.