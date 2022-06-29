Lawrence Scott Park Pickleball Groundbreaking

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick is now the Pickleball Capital of Washington State!
With this groundbreaking ceremony, combining the three pickleball courts that were constructed in 2017, Kennewick now will have 15 total pickleball courts.
Also included in the project are new restrooms near the current playground, and a 45-foot by 74-foot picnic shelter, making it the largest picnic shelter in Kennewick parks.
Toyota of Tri-Cities and Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty are inviting partners to join the fundraising effort to augment investments from Club 509 Pickleball, American Rescue Plan Act federal funding, and the City of Kennewick.
The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. Lawrence Scott Park Tennis Courts Area, 6020 W Quinault Avenue and will conclude with shovels in the ground photo opportunity.
