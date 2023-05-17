MORROW COUNTY, Ore.- A legal obligation to update an Ambulance Service Area (ASA) Plan is at the center of a lawsuit filed by Morrow County Health District.
The ASA Plan was declared to be no longer in effect by the Morrow County Board of Commissioners, despite approval from the Oregon Health Authority in March of 2022. After this declaration, the Health District's Board of Directors voted to pursue legal action against the county and Boardman Fire Rescue District.
The ASA Plan in place was last updated in 1998 and the Health District says the lawsuit is necessary to preserve health services in the area.
"The complaints and allegations are baseless and inflammatory, misrepresent the process and actions to the public, and seek to prevent the Board of Commissioners (BOC) from exercising its obligations," said Morrow County in a statement.
The statement adds that it is legally required to update 1998's ASA Plan and will accept testimonies as the 2023 plan is developed. The county says the Health District has no authority over ambulance services and the responsibility falls on the county.
Morrow County, Boardman Fire Rescue District and several others have been named in the lawsuit.
