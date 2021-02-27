Layered Cake Artistry Flourishes in Phase Two

KENNEWICK, WA-
Baking skills may not be genetic, but Concetta Gulluni and Elena Gavin are two sisters that might make you think otherwise. Elena is one of the co-owners of Layered Cake Artistry, along with her sister, Concetta.
"We actually grew up in the baking business. Our family had a bakery up in Vancouver Canada for 46 years," said Gavin.
When they both found their way to the Tri-Cities, they teamed up to create Layered Cake Artistry. Concetta focused most on the baking---and Elena spearheaded the business side.
They started small, baking for family and friends, and grew from there--moving into their current space only a year ago.
"We decided it was time to make the leap and get our own kitchen space. So we found this place, we just love downtown Kennewick so much and felt like this is where we needed to be," said Gavin.
Three months later came the shutdown.
"Everything just immediately came to a halt. We just shut down completely. Everyone canceled their events and orders," said Gavin.
They spent that time thinking of new ideas for their business.
"Like develop new recipes, product development, you know, the website all those other things. Develop new classes and things like that," said Gavin. "It was nice to have that time, it was hard. It was tough, You know? I try to look at the positives."
As we move forward in phases they can start doing more in their space.
Right now, They're open every Saturday from 10 am -2 pm where they have desserts for sale and feature local vendors and businesses in pop-ups --which will go through march until the beginning of April.
"It's been a really big highlight of our week. We love opening up and having people come in on Saturdays. Just getting to know people, introducing them to our desserts. We just have so much fun," said Gavin.
With the support of each other and their customers, things are looking up for these sisters.
"We have developed relationships, which is such a big part of what we do," said Gavin.
