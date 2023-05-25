SEATTLE, Wash.- The Washington League of Women Voters has released its civic education textbook in Spanish.
“Publishing a Spanish edition of our civics education textbook is one way that we recommit to our value of an inclusive democracy—a democracy that is for everyone, no matter what language they speak," said Mary Coltrane, LWVWA President.
According to a press release announcing the publication, "The State We’re In: Washington—Your guide to state, tribal, and local government" is now available in Spanish and can be purchased in hardcover, digital or classroom sets through the LWVWA.
