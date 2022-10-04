Candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties (LWVBF) Candidate Forums are coming up on local television.

Broadcasting will be through KTNW TV (at 7:00 and 11:00 or 11:30 p.m., see below) and Northwest Public Broadcasting at nwpb.org/vote 2022 from October 17th through the 20th.

The General Election is Tuesday, November, 8. Ballots will be sent out by October, 21.

The deadline for registering to vote online or by mail is October, 31. Registration and in-person voting are available until 8 p.m. on election night.

The broadcast schedule for the candidate forums is as follows:

Monday, October 17th at 7:00 p.m. (Repeated at 11:00 p.m.) - Three Races

8th Legislative District

State Senate - Batchelor and Boehnke

Rep Position 1 - Barnard and Guettner

Rep Position 2 – Connors and Cotta

Tuesday, October 18th at 7:00 p.m. (Repeated at 11:00 p.m.) - Two Races

16th Legislative District

16th Rep Position 1 – Klicker and Strickler

16th Rep Position 2 – Corn and Rude

Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 p.m. (Repeated at 11:00 p.m.) - Three Races

Pasco SD, District 3 – Brown and Christensen

Benton Franklin District Court – Orosco and Villareal

Franklin Co. Commissioner - Didier and Miller

Thursday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m. (Repeated at 11:30 p.m.) - Two Races

Benton Co. Commissioner Pos. 2 – Alvarez and Jenkin

Benton Co. Prosecuting Attorney – Eisinger and Lukson