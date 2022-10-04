The League of Women Voters of Benton and Franklin Counties (LWVBF) Candidate Forums are coming up on local television.
Broadcasting will be through KTNW TV (at 7:00 and 11:00 or 11:30 p.m., see below) and Northwest Public Broadcasting at nwpb.org/vote 2022 from October 17th through the 20th.
The General Election is Tuesday, November, 8. Ballots will be sent out by October, 21.
The deadline for registering to vote online or by mail is October, 31. Registration and in-person voting are available until 8 p.m. on election night.
The broadcast schedule for the candidate forums is as follows:
Monday, October 17th at 7:00 p.m. (Repeated at 11:00 p.m.) - Three Races
8th Legislative District
State Senate - Batchelor and Boehnke
Rep Position 1 - Barnard and Guettner
Rep Position 2 – Connors and Cotta
Tuesday, October 18th at 7:00 p.m. (Repeated at 11:00 p.m.) - Two Races
16th Legislative District
16th Rep Position 1 – Klicker and Strickler
16th Rep Position 2 – Corn and Rude
Wednesday, October 19th at 7:00 p.m. (Repeated at 11:00 p.m.) - Three Races
Pasco SD, District 3 – Brown and Christensen
Benton Franklin District Court – Orosco and Villareal
Franklin Co. Commissioner - Didier and Miller
Thursday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m. (Repeated at 11:30 p.m.) - Two Races
Benton Co. Commissioner Pos. 2 – Alvarez and Jenkin
Benton Co. Prosecuting Attorney – Eisinger and Lukson
