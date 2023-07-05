KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- On July 4th 2023 at 7:37 p.m. Kittcom dispatch received a call reporting that a 22-year-old male had jumped from a cliff and not resurfaced.
According to a post made to the Kittitas County sheriff Facebook page, County Sheriff's responded to the scene with a rescue boat.
According to Kittitas county Sheriff, 22-year-old Liam Gillikin from Leavenworth had jumped into the Columbia river from a cliff west of the Crescent Bar estimated to be 50-60 feet above the river.
Deputies were unable to find Mr. Gillikin on the night of the 4th. The search continued the morning of the 5th with boats, search and rescue K-9, and a submersible drone according to Kittitas County Sheriff.
According to Kittitas County Sheriff, Mr. Gillikin was found submerged in the area where witnesses saw him jump into the river.
The family was made aware of his passing.
Kittitas County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death. No foul play is suspected according to Kittitas County Sheriff.
